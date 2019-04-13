Noosa River's winged migrants are on the way

FLY-INS: The bar-tailed godwit is one of the regular visitors to Noosa.

ONE of Noosa Integrated Catchment Area's regular activities is our bird counts.

NICA volunteers take monthly trips on the river to count the numbers and species of birds, both visiting and resident, and we have been doing this for 15 years.

The migratory shorebirds are preparing to return to their breeding grounds in the northern hemisphere in time for the northern summer.

Various bird species show this by developing subtle or dramatic changes to their plumage or beak and leg colouring, to indicate that they are ready for breeding, and some of these birds can currently be seen on the sand banks and in the low vegetation of the islands of the Noosa estuary.

When they leave some fly non-stop to Alaska or Siberia, while others prefer stopovers at Korea, China or Japan. One such visitor still here is the Pacific golden plover, which changes its plumage from a dark back with pale spots and brown breast to a golden spangled back with a black breast.

The bar-tailed godwit also changes its colours as it develops a rufous flush over the head and neck, mainly in the male. Both these birds are capable of the long non-stop flight to Alaska or Siberia and they can still be seen before they leave the estuary.

Others such as the little tern only change the colours of their bills and legs.

The little tern - the smallest of the terns seen in Australia at about 26cm in length - changes from its normal black legs and bill to develop a yellow bill with a black tip and yellow-orange legs. Some of these terns leave to fly to China, Japan or Korea.

Other little terns breed more locally on Australia's northern beaches, but as they migrate north each year they are considered migratory.

Other birds like the whimbrel, seen regularly in our estuary, show no change to breeding colours. Incidentally the whimbrel might be confused with the much larger eastern curlew, having very similar appearance, but the latter has not been seen here recently.