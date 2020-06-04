Menu
This vital road link at Sunrise Beach has come crashing down to make way for a new bridge for the David Low Way at Sunrise Beach.
Noosa road link comes crashing down

Peter Gardiner
4th Jun 2020 7:00 AM
FROM vital coast road link to rubble in no time at all.

The old Orealla Crescent Bridge is history awaiting a multi-million replacement.

A council spokesman said: “During the pandemic and with less traffic on the road, we’ve made a concerted effort to get many of our major roadworks completed.

READ: BRIDGE REBUILD TO CLOSE BUSY COASTAL ROAD

CAFE IS TRIPLE WHAMMIED BY ROAD DIVERSION

“The demolition guys wasted no time today (yesterday), removing a big chunk of the concrete bridge.

“A reminder that detours are in place on David Low Way, so please observe the 40 km/h speed limit along Tingira Cres,” he said.

Meanwhile the $1.2 million Black Mountain Rd upgrade will be completed this week.

Contractors the project was set to wrap up this week – ahead of schedule, despite the recent rain with line marking and signage in place.

The project includes road realignment, lane widening and resurfacing to improve safety.

