Noosa roads boost with extra federal funds for our council

FUNDS AT WORK: Noosa Council will be cashed up further to carry out much-needed road works thanks to a federal boost. Contributed

WITH an "election-ready” federal budget to be handed down today, there has already been a further $800,000 sweetener in road funding announced for Noosa.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said on Friday Noosa Council would receive an additional $790,346 for a five-year total of $3,951,729 as part of an additional $2.2 billion in national road safety funding.

"As a former police officer, I'm passionate about reducing road trauma and these commitments to improving road safety are very welcome,” Mr O'Brien, a former Queensland Police Service road crash investigator, said.

There will be be an extra $1.1 billion in funding for local governments under the Roads to Recovery program, as well as an extra $550million for the successful Black Spot Program, which targets known high-risk locations and reduces serious crashes by 30 per cent on average.

"By fixing and upgrading road locations where crashes are occurring through safety measures such as traffic signals and roundabouts, we are helping make our local roads safer,” Mr O'Brien said.

He said already the Mary River Rd Bridge at Cooroy and the Old Noosa Rd Bridge at Cooran have been replaced at a combined cost of $3.08 million through the Bridges Renewal Program and Noosa Council.

"Safer roads and bridges mean safer heavy vehicle operations, which is critical to our goal of reducing road trauma on the nation's roads,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the government wanted to cut the road toll right back.

"We must push ahead with practical measures and infrastructure funding to drive road deaths towards zero,” Mr McCormack said.

As for the budget today, Mr O'Brien said stability was a top priority.

"I think the most important thing that we can provide out of this budget is economic stability, paying down debt, tax relief - those fundamental things that let people and the nation get ahead,” he said.

"I've recently announced in terms of goodies a lot of projects for the area and they are signed, sealed and delivered. They are not election commitments. Those people who are receiving those grants are getting a letter signed by the Deputy Prime Minister saying that this is it.

"I'm delivering a lot for the electorate, so we'll see what comes of the budget.”