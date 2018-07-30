Noosa 'rock' star has us well stoned

John Parsons of Prophet Goldmine sitting on the stones he supplied to create the new rock formations at Noosa Main Beach.

John Parsons of Prophet Goldmine sitting on the stones he supplied to create the new rock formations at Noosa Main Beach. Alan Lander

MEET Noosa's new rock star: John Parsons, who runs Prophet Gold Mine in Kilkivan, and is a big fan of Noosa.

He's also the supplier of all the rock that has gone into construction of the new boardwalk area between Noosa Surf Club and Park Rd.

While to some he might appear to be biased, Mr Parsons has a different view from those criticising the new rock wall being built further up Park Rd - using "his” rock.

"It's only a small section of road,” he said of the new boardwalk construction opposite the bottom of Mitti St.

"The increase in traffic along there has been phenomenal and the number of people walking there is unbelievable.

"What happens if a toddler runs out on the road,” he asked, adding that drivers should be watching conditions on the narrow road, not the view.

Mr Parsons said engineers had a duty of care to separate pedestrians from traffic - and the wall was not high anyway.

"I know [the wall] has been planned for years; a lot of thought has gone into it,” he said.

"If you see what was there before, it wasn't going to last.”

John Parsons at the Park Rd rock wall construction. Alan Lander

Mr Parsons said feedback on the new boardwalk sections, which not only beautify the area but provide buffers to storm surges, had been a great addition.

"People have been stopping saying 'what a wonderful job'. The response has been overwhelming.

"The walls are being used by so many as seats; what a bonus.

"My stones are there from one end to the other.”

Mr Parsons said in keeping with Noosa ethics, the stone was recycled, having once been the by-product of mining, and not removed from river beds.

"The stone sizes are perfect for this type of wall; smooth and colourful,” he said.

In fact, Mr Parsons has been supplying rock for various projects in Noosa for many years, so he's an honorary citizen.

"Noosa is a globally iconic name; you can't beat it,” he said.

"And Noosa council is the most environmentally conscious.

"Looking at what they've done [on the boardwalk], apart from the stonework there's tiered wooden seating protecting the pandanus from high tides and erosion.”