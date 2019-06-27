Noosa Rotary celebrates 50

NEW OFFICERS: Noosa Rotary president Jim Harpley (centre) with the new board members.

NOOSA Rotary Club was chartered on February 24, 1969 with 28 members - all male.

Brian Barrow is the only surviving charter member.

Women were not introduced into the club as members until 1994; this was not uncommon as Rotary originally started as a club of like-minded businessmen.

There have been many changes over the past 105 years since Rotary began and will continue to evolve as necessary.

Rotary throughout the world has played a major part in the eradication of polio, providing shelter to the many countries who have suffered and lost all their possessions in the floods, tsunamis and disaster worldwide. Water programs in 3rd world counties.

Currently the club is involved in a global grant to supply water filters for 12,000 school children in Thailand, and it has provided many services to the local community; just to list a few, Camp Quality, Salvation Army, Noosa Coastguard, motorised wheelchairs to enable the recipients to become more involved in the community and to engage with their families in a more meaningful way.

This year the club has distributed in excess of $30,000 to the local community and a further $5000 to international projects. Noosa Rotary celebrated its 50-year milestone with a dinner.