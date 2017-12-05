Menu
Noosa RSPCA awarded the best in the state

RECOGNISED: Courtney Ey, Nicole Cleary and Shanna Waugh with their award for Queensland RSPCA centre of the year.
by Amber Macpherson

NOOSA RSPCA has been recognised as the best facility in the state at an awards night.

On Friday, November 24, the Doonan animal shelter won two accolades - the continuous improvement award, and animal care centre of the year award.

"Every year RSPCA Queensland have an awards night to reward staff and volunteers and to celebrate successes," Noosa RSPCA manager Nicole Cleary said.

"Part of that is awarding the shelter of the year award, and this year we were successful.

"I was trying to remember the last time we won it, we haven't won for a long time."

Ms Cleary said the centre has had a positive year helping find homes for its animals.

"We've had a big year trying to help with re-homing animals. We've had a lot of successful re-homings," Ms Cleary said.

"We like to believe we're one family, it doesn't matter which RSPCA you're from, we're all working for the same cause."

Topics:  animals noosa noosa rspca rspca shelter

