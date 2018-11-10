Menu
PUMPED: Noosa Dolphins against North Brisbane Rugby Club in last year's sevens action.
Noosa Rugby 7s Festival is back on with tonnes of talent

9th Nov 2018 4:00 PM

AFTER last month's wash out as the heavens opened up over the Dolphin Oval, the Noosa International 7s Rugby Festival is back on this Saturday and Sunday and the best news is all this quality running rugby is free.

After kicking off on Friday night with the Under 17 Boys battles, the club will host the Social Men's and Women's will be played Saturday along with the Under 13s and 15s Boys.

That's an appetiser for the free-flowing silky skills of the Under 15s and 17s Girls on Sunday before the Under 18 Boys take to the field.

Here is a chance to join the fun at Noosa Dolphins Rugby at Sunshine Beach to get you rugby fix.

For info, head to http://www.noosarugby.com.au

