Noosa rugby branches out with input for 15-aside for women

The Sunshine Coast Northern women are trialling a 15-aside bid for a possible shot at Brisbane opposition. Contributed

WITH the 12-aside women's rugby grand final title in safe keeping for yet another year, Noosa northern rep players are now transitioning to the new 15-aside format with the same result firmly in mind.

Noosa coach Patti Smith said this first for Sunshine Coast Rugby was looked at as a trial to see how the women's code could be heading into the future, with the possibility of taking teams to Brisbane to challenge the players and better their ability.

The Coast's Northern team consists of Gympie, Noosa and Marooychdore and the Southern takes in University and Caloundra with the first games played last Saturday in front of a big crowd at Gympie at the Golden Oldies carnival.

"Northern and Southern will play two more games to complete the trial series with Northern up by one game,” Smith said.

Southern will be out to amend their lose next Saturday at Maroochydore

In the 12-aside showdown, Noosa battled it out with Caloundra at Sunshine Beach in an uncompromising clash of two quality sides.

Smith said Caloundra's massive forward pack was pitted against the pace of Noosa's flyers out wide, with the large crowd excited by the action on offer.

They had plenty to cheer about from the first moment of the game to the final whistle of the day.

Caloundra lead throughout the first half, but the gallant Noosa light weight pack stood the test in defence and continually tackled there way to a 31-26 victory making it three grand finals in three seasons to date.

Smith said all the credit must go to the girls who stuck to there defensive plan in the first half to contain a rampaging Caloundra.

Solid defence came from Te-Aroha Repana-Smith, Tess Evans, Sophie Gogill and out wide the ever reliable Kelli Dunlop.

Noosa took every opportunity to use there pace out wide with elusive half-back Maggie Glassock instrumental in setting up the attack with her continual line-breaks.

Her efforts helped ensure the home girls were able to get on the front foot to claw there way back into the game and retain the cup for 2018.

Smith gave credit to the outstanding efforts of fellow coaches Scano, Goges and Courtney throughout the season.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins men will play a White Ribbon Round this weekend to raise awareness against domestic violence. The White Ribbon initiative #NotInMyClub launched last month on the Sunshine Coast and Noosa's Dolphins are getting behind the cause.

Club vice president and police inspector Jon Lewis has seen first hand the troubles of domestic violence and said this is a great platform to raise awareness.

"The initiative is a way of using sporting clubs to promote values of white ribbon and standing up against domestic violence,” he said. "Sporting clubs are a perfect grounding for this.”

"We are a successful club on the field but our values are not just success on the field, it's about teamwork and discipline for people coming through the club.”

"We want to promote the message among supporters and players.”

Noosa Dolphins show their support all season, displaying white ribbon symbol on their men's and women's jerseys.

"Domestic violence is a consistent issues and getting that message across is so important,” Lewis said.

"The initiative is still in its early day but each club will eventually have a DV ambassador. We are more than just a rugby club.”

The game kicks off at 3.30pm tomorrow.