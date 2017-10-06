Noosa Sandman carving a career

UNIQUE TALENT: Dennis "The Sand Man” Massoud, on Mooloolaba Beach this weekend for Mooloolaba Rotary's Shaping Sands children's workshops, is a former world champion and competed internationally for seven years.

UNIQUE TALENT: Dennis "The Sand Man” Massoud, on Mooloolaba Beach this weekend for Mooloolaba Rotary's Shaping Sands children's workshops, is a former world champion and competed internationally for seven years. John McCutcheon

DENNIS "the Sandman” Massoud spent the weekend entertaining children on Mooloolaba Beach with sculptures that elevated the bucket and spade creations of most of our memories to another level.

He has competed with and beaten the best in global competition to be declared a world champion.

It's a skill developed over a lifetime sparked by his pioneering Noosa family's first tourism venture, the Cooloola Coloured Sand Tours, when he would head up the beach past Teewah as a seven-year-old to help his grandmother.

They would fill small bottles, creating everything from abstract patterns to ships to be sold wholesale to shops.

It was on those trips that he started carving faces in the sand.

Older, and working as a photographer, he began dedicating one day a week to taking his three-year-old son through the Noosa National Park revealing many of its secret treasurers.

"I would make sand sculptures for him of dolphins and mermaids,” he recalled.

"He would push me to do more and eventually tourists started throwing money in my water bucket.”

It was only small change but Dennis' son declared that the new-found income source would allow him to give up photography and engage in the growing passion full time.

He was doing that in Lorne, Victoria, earning up to a $1000 a day from tourists, when a French woman approached, took photos and told him someone would be in touch about an international competitive sand sculpting circuit.

Two months later he was in California, with airline tickets and accommodation at the Sheraton paid, dealing with hard compaction sand he'd never previously encountered and with a satay stick as his only tool.

What he created for the California Dreaming theme after organisers found him a trowel was a Mamas and Papas inspired piece featuring dolphins, mermaids and a woman praying.

It was enough to earn him sixth place out of the 14 competitors and inclusion on the international circuit.

The tour took him nine times around the globe in seven years, a world title in 2003 and commissions including a stint at the eight-star Emirates Palace Hotel with his own suite.

He was at Mooloolaba for Shaping Sands workshops in front of the Loo With A View for Mooloolaba Rotary sponsored by Sunshine Coast Council.

Before that he was on the Gold Coast creating the world's first sand hotel on the beach at Kurrawa for the Hostel Group.

They accommodated 30 competition winners over three days in an exercise that took his art to a new level.

These days he won't travel further than Asia for work.

But here on the Coast, Mr Massoud will always find the sand under his feet and his next creation.