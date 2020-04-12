Menu
Big plans are ahead for better teaching spaces at a Noosaville college.
Noosa school forging ahead in uncertain times

Peter Gardiner
12th Apr 2020 9:00 AM

WHEN school life as we used to know it ever resumes in Noosa, one college will be looking to enhance its teaching capacity.

St Teresa’s Catholic College is looking to expand part of its Noosaville at Sea-Eagle Dr complex with teaching facilities.

A consultant’s report lodged with a development application to Noosa Council aims to enclosed the existing school hall and build two new lecture rooms within a new building.

St Teresa’s aims to add a new area of 235 sqm to be located between the existing hall and general learning areas.

“The new building is to comprise two enclosed lecture theatres to cater for existing students,” the application said.

The proposed construction of the new lecture room building requires the removal of several trees in a section of the school grounds that is mapped as core koala habitat area under the Queensland Government’s Koala Conservation Map.

“The proposed changes are considered to constitute a minor change as per the Planning Act”.

St Teresa’s application said the proposed changes to the use will not result in substantially different development and does not include any prohibited development

“As the rooms cater for existing students, there are no changes or impacts to carparking of other facilities on site.”

“The applicant will pay council’s fee upon receipt of a link for payment and requests a 50 per cent reduction in fees as the centre is a non-profit community organisation.”

