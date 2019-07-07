Noosa school in winners' circle

A CONTINGENT of students and teachers from St Andrew's Anglican College had the opportunity to represent Queensland and Australia on a global level earlier this month after heading to the University of Massachusetts, to compete in the Future Problem Solving International Final alongside 2500 students from 14 countries.

In an exciting result, students from the St Andrew's team were announced as International Champions in two divisions, putting Sunshine Coast on the map as a region where students have the drive to be genuine problem solvers in the real world.

The contingent comprised three team and individual competitors across three separate divisions: The "Bully Buddies” comprised of Year 7 students Charlie Fraser, Luca Dadzio, Xavier Hargreaves and Lachy Sandford-Bell competed in the Human Services Division of the Junior Community Problem Solving competition; Year 9 student Will Law who wrote and performed a piece that dealt with the Future Problem of De-extinction in the Middle Division Scenario Performance; and Year 9 student Mila Dahmen who wrote a piece on the Future Problem of 'Infectious Diseases' for the Middle Division Scenario Writing competition.

During the ceremony, the Bully Buddies along with Mila were announced as 1st place International Champions in their respective divisions, while Will placed as an International Finalist.

This is the third time St Andrew's students have made it through to the FPS International Final.