Noosa schools and clubs cash in their cans

Tewantin State School are involved with Containers for Change with drop-offs between 8:15-9:00am where Lola and Archie will be awaiting bags.

Tewantin State School are involved with Containers for Change with drop-offs between 8:15-9:00am where Lola and Archie will be awaiting bags. Contributed

SCHOOLS and sporting clubs are cashing in on the Containers for Change scheme in Noosa as a fundraising boost.

Already Tewantin State School has reportedly raised more than $2000.

Deputy principal Rick Cass is thrilled that the school has partnered with the wider community in common goals in waste reduction, recycling and sustainability.

"The bonus cash does not hurt either, and I have been overwhelmed by the efforts of parents, students and local business who have come together to make this such a success,” he said.

"Over the holidays we have continued to collect, with the Envirobank bags guarded faithfully by a couple of four-legged friends.”

The Containers for Change scheme enables a range of recycle options in Noosa.

People can return items through current operators, Return-It or Envirobank, or donate their containers direct to any of the organisations that are accepting eligible containers as part of their fundraising efforts.

Currently Return-It enables 'drop-offs' only at the Caltex at Tewantin and Bloomhill at Cooroy where funds can be paid by EFT transfer via the Scheme ID or retail vouchers.

Envirobank has 'drop-off 'pods at Waves of Kindness at Noosaville, Eumundi Showgrounds and Coles at Peregian Springs where funds can be paid by EFT via the Scheme ID or retail vouchers. You will also need to join their 'Crunch' loyalty program in addition to the Scheme ID.

Currently there are no 'cash-in-hand' facilities available in Noosa.

The nearest current locations for this type of refund are currently at Gympie, Buderim and Kunda Park.

A full depot is coming to Noosa in the coming weeks which will have a cash capacity.

Ms Bolton has asked for patience from anyone experiencing difficulties, and to contact operators Return.It or Envirobank directly and not to take out any frustrations on the volunteers or businesses that are hosting collection sites.

"This is a community endeavour that benefits us in multiple ways including litter reduction, and the opportunity for local community organisations to generate much-needed additional income,” she said.