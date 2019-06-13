Noosa schools asked to plug in to power safety first

ENERGEX is encouraging Noosa primary schools to register for the 2019 Safety Heroes program, which teaches students all about electricity.

Community safety manager Aaron Smith said Energex was aiming for a 100 per cent state participation rate after signing up 94 per cent of schools last year.

"This is a fantastic educational initiative that encourages safe behaviour around electrical equipment and sparks children's interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM),” he said.

"Schools that register will receive a range of free resources to engage students, including teaching materials aligned with the Queensland curriculum, interactive whiteboard lessons and a simple circuit kit for Year 6 students.”

The Safety Heroes program caters for Prep to Year 6 and prize packs are provided as an incentive for students to pay close attention to lessons that have the power to save lives.

"Children are surrounded by electrical equipment from a young age, so it's important that they are aware of the potential hazards and how to stay safe around the home, at school and when they're out and about,” Mr Smith said.

"The students share what they've learnt with younger siblings and even parents can benefit from a reminder about the importance of electrical safety.”

Energex will be recruiting volunteers from within its ranks to present the Safety Heroes program at various Queensland schools during Electricity Safety Week from September 2-6.

Area manager Chris Graham said the program showed some powerful tips to students last year.

"You can tell the kids are taking on the Safety Heroes message and that they will take that home with them to help their family and friends to stay safe.”

Schools have until August 23 to register by emailing safetyheroes@

primary-pr.com or calling 3910 1052.

Schools will receive a P-6 lesson booklet, a simple circuit kit, USB, prizes and stickers.