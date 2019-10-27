Noosa school’s winning spirit is all in the mind

Way to go for the Noosa District High Opti-Mind team.

NOOSA District State High School (NDSHS) Year 10 Opti-Minds team lead by Head of Learning Enhancement Murray Gordon won their division in language and literature at the regional finals.

The NDSHS Year 10 team went on to win The Spirit of Opti-Minds award at the state finals held last weekend at the University of Queensland.

The judge’s report stated that the NDSHS students “worked seamlessly as a team, supporting each other throughout the whole challenge time” and they “communicated effectively.”

NDSHS’s combined Year 7 and 8 team represented the school with pride in the regional finals, receiving honours (runners-up) in the social science division, responding to a challenge around the theme of wisdom.

The main aim of the challenge was to empower students to think, create and communicate.

Teacher Talitha Phillips, who lead the combined Year 7 and 8 team, said the students worked hard for six weeks leading up to the challenge.

“The students worked tirelessly to put together outstanding performances that certainly paid off,” Miss Phillips said.

Both the combined Year 7 and 8 team and the Year 10 team look forward to taking the experience from this year into the 2020 Opti-Minds challenge.