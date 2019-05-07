Noosa secures global reach with USC facility

GLOBAL IMPORT: Mayor Tony Wellington launches the new centre with USC Vice chancellor and President Professor Greg Hill

GLOBAL IMPORT: Mayor Tony Wellington launches the new centre with USC Vice chancellor and President Professor Greg Hill Nicholas Aiton

NOOSA is set to be a launch pad for sustainable and equitable development in the world's most vulnerable countries.

Mayor Tony Wellington said the opening of the Centre for International Development, Social Entrepreneurship and Leadership by the University of Sunshine Coast was a major coup for Noosa.

Cr Wellington said the university would base its international projects group at The J in Noosa Junction.

"This centre is globally recognised and has the potential to inject millions of dollars into the local economy,” he said.

"It also aims to make the world a better place by capacity-building in nations less fortunate than ours.

"Having the centre in Noosa will open the door for a wide range of cultural exchanges.”

CIDSEL, formerly known as USC International Development, attracts and manages development projects worldwide, with a focus on creating solutions to improve people's livelihoods and to make a significant contribution to foster sustainable development in vulnerable countries.

Centre manager Tami Harriott said the centre had successfully managed more than 100 projects worldwide over the past decade.

"The centre has helped expand USC's global footprint and the new name and focus is a natural evolution which accurately reflects our brand values and range of services we provide,” she said.

"Wherever we go in the world, our aim is to create a healthy, resilient and sustainable future, and it's wonderful to be able to base our operations in Noosa.”

Cr Wellington said the relocation of CIDSEL would have a range of benefits.

"The centre will be bringing groups of clients to Noosa from a range of countries. That will mean a boost for our local accommodation, restaurant and other service providers,” he said.

Cr Wellington said there would also be opportunities for local businesses to participate as exemplars in the training programs.

"On top of all that, the overarching focus will be on improving the environmental, economic and social capacity of nations less fortunate than ours. How good is that?” he said.