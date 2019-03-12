Noosa self-funded retirees discuss proposed franking reforms

NOOSA self-funded retirees are in the firing line of Labor's proposed franking credit reforms, according to an expert.

Professor Deborah Ralston, chairperson of the Alliance for a Fairer Retirement System will share her concerns with the Association of Independent Retirees Noosa Branch's March meeting this Thursday at South Pacific Resort in Noosaville from 10am.

Prof Ralston recently told Gold Coast retirees organisation the reforms would severely cut the incomes of more than one million Australians, most of whom weren't wealthy.

The Alliance estimated that 1,239,000 people would be affected by the policy, of which 437,000 would be self-managed superannuation fund members.

"For self-funded retirees and SMSF members this is a cruel blow,” she said.

"They have saved for retirement under rules that have been in place for over a decade, and now find they will lose up to 30 per cent of their income in one hit if Labor is elected and implements this policy,” Prof Ralston warned.

She described the proposed changes as "especially harsh” for not having a grandfathering provision like Labor's negative gearing proposals, meaning those impacted wouldn't be able to adjust their investment strategies over time.

"The end result will be to drive many retirees on to welfare, an outcome that is the antithesis of our superannuation system - people being self-funding in retirement. It also further undermines confidence in the superannuation system,” she said.

The Alliance for a Fairer Retirement System formed to represent millions of senior Australians, shareholders, self-funded retirees and those planning a sustainable retirement, including over one million members of self-managed super funds. Its focus is to explore options to fix problems with the existing superannuation taxation, Age Pension means testing and broader retirement income systems.

The Noosa meeting is on March 14 from 10am at South Pacific Resort, Weyba Road, Noosaville. Telephone 0424615083 or email airnoosacommunications@gmail.com for further information.

AIR is the peak body representing the views of self-funded retirees to governments at all levels, whilst remaining independent of any political party.