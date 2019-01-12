Noosa SES now ready to shock to save lives

PREPARED: SES volunters with Tess Alexandroff, second left, Lis Blake. SES controller Pauline Eglington is holding the new defib.

PREPARED: SES volunters with Tess Alexandroff, second left, Lis Blake. SES controller Pauline Eglington is holding the new defib. Peter Gardiner

THIS is the extra layer of emergency response Noosa SES controller Pauline Eglington sees as having a life-saving dual purpose.

The defibrillator purchased by the SES, thanks to a Rotary Club donation, is on hand for both her band of dedicated orange-clad volunteers and the many people who are called out to assist.

Rotary Club of Noosa's Tess Alexandroff was delighted to help add to Noosa's defib rollout.

"This is something I've spoken to Pauline about because I see it as something they can really use with their set-up,” Tess said.

"When they're out on the job they've got this extra back-up to help them save a life, because we all never know when it's going to happen.

"This is about giving to the community. The SES gives to the community every day. They're always on standby, they're an amazing group of people. I admire them for what they do.”

Pauline said the defibrillator unit was light enough for the SES to take with them everywhere.

"Even when we support the community for events, like for the Christmas event where there are lots of people about and everything else, our guys can take this out with their first aid kits,” she said.

"So for Anzac Day, we can certainly use it there. We have lots of members here and there's nothing to say that one of them couldn't have a heart attack. It could happen to anyone so it would be very vital to have that here.”

Tess said the defibrillator was so simple to use there was no need to do any training, as the unit tells responders how to administer shocks if needed.

Backing the growing defib rollout is Noosa's Lis Blake of Putting Heart Into Noosa. Lis is the local facilitator for son Guy Leech, a former ironman champion whose mission is to save as many lives as possible.

"You can't hurt anyone with (a defibrillator). That's what people need to know,” Lis said.

The unit can deliver 360 joules of electric energy for the best shot of restoring normal heart rhythm.

Go to www.puttingheart intobusiness.com for more information.