Noosa SES ready to roll when disaster hits

GEARED UP: Noosa Local Disaster Coordinator Carl Billingham and SES Controller Pauline Eglington with the new vehicle. Contributed

WITH climate change impacts fanning longer and more extreme weather seasons, Noosa Council has chipped in more than $170,000 for a timely upgrade to local State Emergency Service volunteers.

The funds are for two new vehicles, with more than $69,000 towards a new Toyota LandCruiser Military Workmate dual-cab ute and $105,000 towards the cost of a new Isuzu Crew cab truck.

"These vehicles will support our local SES personnel in the vital work they do during times of emergency,” Local Disaster Management Group deputy chair councillor Joe Jurisevic said.

"We are very pleased to be able to assist them.”

SES volunteers raised further funds to fit out the truck and ute with specialised kits.

"The new SES vehicles give us a greater capacity to respond to any emergency management situations that may arise,” local SES controller Pauline Eglington said.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services also provided a $15,000 subsidy.