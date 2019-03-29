Noosa set for a wet weekend

Nick Hansard from Boardwalk Boat Hire tries to keep dry at work ahead of a predicted wet weekend.

MANY have wondered where autumn had been hiding after continuous weeks of humid heat and it looks like she has finally arrived with a wet weekend forecast.

There is a 70 per cent chance of rain today and tomorrow with the chance of a thunderstorm Saturday evening.

This comes of the back of two very welcomed wet days which the Bureau of Meteorology said dumped 37mm of rain on Wednesday.

"A lot of that rain was coming from across the west and heavy onshore showers,” meteorologist Harry Clark said.

"On Saturday a new system will approach from the west. It will be a relatively cool front and could see some severe storms,” he said.