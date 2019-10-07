Noosa set for spring scorcher

A SEVERE fire rating will be in place for the Sunshine Coast region tomorrow as temperatures soar.

Today will peak at 32 degrees with the chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Then Noosa is set to heat up again with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting Tuesday to reach 33 degrees.

Forecaster Kimba Wong said dry, gusty conditions would make for a hot day and difficult fire fighting conditions.

“We will see hot temperatures across southeast Queensland, but the Sunshine Coast will be a little moderated thanks to sea breezes,” Ms Wong said.

“It will be very hot with winds to pick up tomorrow, we are expecting dry, gusty north to north-westerly winds.”

These warm temps will be about seven degrees above the average for October for the Sunshine Coast region.

The conditions will also bring the chance of a thunderstorm and while Ms Wong said rainfalls were unlikely, lightning strikes will cause some concerns for fires.

“There is a chance of a couple of storms across the southeast, but we are not expecting much rain,” she said.

“With this we may see lighting, which could spark fire and make conditions challenging for fire fighters.”

The remainder of the week is set to max the mid-20s with a slight chance of rain.