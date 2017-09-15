Noosa set to bid for acclaimed Aboriginal art works

ART INSPIRATION: Rising Aboriginal artist Felicity Robertson Nampitjimpa (inset) and one of her stunning works.

SOME of Australia' most in-demand but affordable aboriginal artists are coming to Noosa on September 24 for a public auction.

Giovanna Fragomeli of OzBid Auctions said a similar auction in Sydney was a huge success and created incredible interest as 200 pieces of Aboriginal art went under the hammer at Manly Golf Club.

"The local people really appreciated us coming to them, this is the reason why we are looking to expand our reach to not only the capital cities but other areas where these kind of auction events rarely if at all happen," Ms Fragomeli said.

"What we are trying to achieve is to break through the stigma that art is expensive. To us here at OzBid, art is affordable and everyone should be able to access great artworks at affordable prices."

She said the people of Noosa will love these artworks ranging from $80 upwards created by some Australia's most popular Indigenous talents.

"Our auction in Noosa on Sunday 24th September at Sofitel Resort in Hastings St will be featuring rising star Felicity Robertson Nampitjimpa," Ms Fragomeli said.

"Felicity has recently been named as a finalist in the Salon des Refuses to be held at S.H Ervin Gallery in Sydney.

"This is a prestigious national exhibition and helps to cement Felicity as an emerging star in the art scene. We are so proud of her work and so honoured to be exclusively representing her at auction."

Ms Fragomeli said OzBid was recently named Champion Indigenous Business 2017.

"Now we want to reach out to as many people around Australia. It is really is going to be an exciting event for the locals of Noosa and the Sunshine Coast," she said.

Ms Nampitjinpa is from Yuendumu, 293 km north-west of Alice Springs on the Tanami Track, home to the mostly the Warlpiri and Anmatyerr people.

She is the daughter of the world famous artist Shorty Robertson Jangala.

Like her father, she paints the story of water dreaming (Ngapa Jukurrpa) called "Puyurru" or "Soakage", based on the large soakage sites and clay pans in her country.

Her intricate dot work and use of a bright and bold colour palette, make her works contemporary statement pieces of aboriginal art.

Art critics believe Ms Nampitjinpa is on track to be one of Australia's most collectable Indigenous artists.

She was named a finalist in the For Arts Sake art prize endorsed by Participate Australia.

Also on offer are the best names in Indigenous art including Minnie Pwerle, Gloria Petyarre, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, Tommy Watson Yannima, George Hairbrush, Barbara Weir and Charmaine Pwerle.

Their works are on view from 11am for a 12 noon auction.