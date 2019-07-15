Noosa set to come alive as cultural festival begins

NOOSA ALIVE: Shirley Page has been a volunteer at Noosa alive! since 2004.

NOOSA ALIVE: Shirley Page has been a volunteer at Noosa alive! since 2004. Caitlin Zerafa

IT'S THAT time of year again as Noosa prepares for 10 days of culture and the arts.

NOOSA alive! begins this Friday with a jam-packed program of events.

Volunteer Shirley Page (pictured) is an icon of the festival, giving her time since 2004.

"It has Noosa at heart as a cultural festival,” she said.

"I've got some fantastic volunteers who have worked with me for many of those years.”

At nearly 80 years old, Shirley has no plans of backing down.

Noosa alive! committee member Caroline Edginton said Shirley had a passion and soul for what she does.

"Shirley is absolutely inspirational, she sets a benchmark that I think brings out the best in people.”

And congratulations to Jenny Carvolth who was the lucky winner of this year's NOOSA alive! Noosa News competition.