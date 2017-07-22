Noosa set to power smartly in light of climate change

NOOSA is among 35 Australian councils pledging to tackle rising emissions and worsening climate change as part of the Cities Power Partnership in Canberra.

Mayor Tony Wellington was in Canberra on Wednesday for the launch of the Climate Council's initiative which aims to transform Australia's energy future, with hundreds of towns and cities, through councils, becoming local leaders and champions.

Noosa, which has funding of almost $500,000 to prepare a Climate Change Adaptation Plan over the next two years, is one of three Queensland councils to sign on to date. Bundaberg and Douglas shires are the other two.

Cr Wellington said Noosa Council was proud to play its part as one of the first local governments to join the Cities Power Partnership and it was "an absolute no-brainer” to "jump on board”.

"Noosa Council has set a goal to reduce its net emissions to zero by 2026,” he said

"To do this we will continue to identify technical and behavioural change initiatives throughout the organisation. This will impact on every level of council operations.”

He said more Australians were demanding that governments took climate change seriously.

"We want to make zero emissions the way we do business. Council continues to work closely with a broad range of community groups, business representative associations, universities and our tourism body to support sustainability actions,” Cr Wellington said.

"The Zero Emissions Noosa community group has matched council's 2026 target.”

The Mayor said the CPP would see Noosa learn, share and showcase.

"We look forward to teaming with a cohort of forward-thinking local councils that are taking real action to address climate change,” he said.

Climate Council chief Professor Tim Flannery said the landmark, national initiative had the potential to transform Australia's energy future and deliver 70% of the total emissions reductions needed..

"We are welcoming councils representing hundreds of towns and cities, of all shapes and sizes across the country, representing more than three million Australians,” Prof Flannery said.

"Each council has joined forces under the Cities Power Partnership, ready to get on with the job of tackling climate change. We are now calling on every single council across Australia to do the same.”