Noosa set to ‘Rise to Meet the Tide’ on climate change

AFTER Noosa declared itself “a climate procrastination free zone” one green group is urging locals to come out in force this Sunday to Rise to Meet the Tide at the Noosaville Lions Park.

Zero Emissions Noosa said this day of community celebration and awareness centres around a Can Do Eco Fair.

This day in the park aims for Noosa locals to meet the challenges of climate change head on with shared stories and “some strategies to deal with the climate emergency in our daily lives”.

Starting at 10am with the eco fair, the day of action will see those attending engage in discussions with representatives from ZEN, Surfrider Foundation, Sunshine Coast Environment Council, permaculture practitioners, Noosa Shire Council, electric bike and vehicle agents.

From 12 noon-6pm the day features a stellar line up of live music with performances from:

David Flower, The Barleyshakes, The Moonsets, The Dennis Sisters, Mark Moroney and JC and the Tree.

Rise to Meet the Tide speakers discussing climate challenge include Professor Ian Lowe (climate scientist, Griffith University), Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington, Paulina Rowland (empowerment teacher), Zaia Kendall (Kendall Permaculture Farm), Shellie Joseph (Youth Climate Strike leader) with a panel discussion moderated by ABC presenter and ex Powderfinger drummer Jon Coghill.

The event will be streaming live 12-6pm on Facebook and Youtube.