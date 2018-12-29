Noosa set to roll out disability support next year

NDIS is coming to Noosa first thing next year to assist people with a disability.

NOOSA will join more than 208,000 Australians already participating in the National Disability Insurance Scheme from January 1.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the roll out of the NDIS across the Noosa Council area was an important milestone for people with disability, their families, carers and the broader community.

"The NDIS is expected to create more than 1200 jobs in the Sunshine Coast region and generate local investment which will ensure people with disability have the assistance they need to help them achieve their goals and participate in their local communities,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Over the coming years, it is expected an additional $230 million will be injected into the region's economy as a result of the NDIS rolling out across Queensland.”

The National Disability Insurance Agency is working with Early Childhood Early Intervention and Local Area Co-ordination partners to deliver the NDIS in local communities across Australia. ECEI and LAC partners help participants navigate the NDIS and connect with other community services, where appropriate.

The LAC partner for the Sunshine Coast region is Carers Queensland, and the ECEI partner is BUSHkids.

The NDIS is one of the largest social policy reforms in Australia's history, empowering more than 25,000 Queenslanders with disability.

Those receiving disability support in the region is forecast to grow from 4000 to 7500 once fully implemented.