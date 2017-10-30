Noosa set to vote as former councillor stands

AND then there five, as former Noosa councillor Sandy Bolton who narrowly lost the mayoralty race, has announced today she will be standing for state parliament locally.

Ms Bolton, served in the first Noosa council after de-amalgamation was voted out and then went on to give fellow councillor Tony Wellington a huge run for his money.

She spoke briefly with the Noosa News today, just on print deadline, confirming months of speculation in local circles that she will challenge sitting LNP member Glen Elmes and all other comers. Her stand will be given further coverage in Friday's Noosa News.

Noosa is now in campaign mode with the promises to come thick and fast before the November 25 state election announced on Sunday.

At this stage there other candidates are Mr Elmes, the Greens Phillip Jenkins, Labor's Mark Denham and Robin Bristow, who is part of the Reason political movement.

Glen Elmes: "In the coming weeks I will be releasing a series of initiatives. I've been spending a lot of time in Kin Kin and Cooran because they're new areas coming in to the seat.

"I'll be doing something I think pretty special in that particular part of the world. One of them we've already released is the (Noosa) hospital guarantee - an additional 30-year lease from 2020 when the current contract finishes.

"Plus and extra $5 million indexed per year going into public health services - that's each and every year so that will be a huge boost. We need to do something about particularly about the emergency department - it's far too small.”

He said Ramsay Health Care, which operates the hospital will have the opportunity to expand and provide an extra 100 specialised job.

Phillip Jenkins said his priority is to de-amalgamate Noosa from the two-party political system and Mr Elmes.

"My priority will be to fix up 11 years of no activity whatsoever. The two major parties have already proven that they won't do anything for Noosa.

"As cross-bencher, I can make things happen. There's quite a bit that needs to be done for the river - it's a demarcation issue between all of the different authorities.”

Mr Jenkins said he believes Mr Elmes promised to fix up the hulks in the river if he got re-elected ... "and that hasn't been done”.

Mark Denham: "This election is a choice between Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who has restored frontline services or (LNP leader) Tim Nicholls, who will again cut jobs and services and sell Queensland assets. .

"I will be working hard every day to make sure our community has the jobs, services and infrastructure we deserve. Our community simply cannot afford to go back to the days of Campbell Newman, Tim Nicholls and the LNP where jobs were slashed and front-line services cut" said Mark.

"We're restoring front-line services cut by the LNP - in our hospitals, in our schools and in our communities, including:

"I am asking for the people of Noosa's support at this election so Annastacia Palaszczuk and Labor can continue the job we've started".

Robin Bristow: He is a supporter of same-sex marriage and wants a clothing optional beach in Noosa to boost tourism and help small business.

"It's time for a party that will challenge the 'same-old, same-old', and take a lot of the hot air out of political debate."

He said Reason's policies include a return to genuinely secular education, making sure abortion is safe, legal and accessible, a strong stance against deregulation of universities and TAFE, enhanced access to GPs, the right to die with dignity and sensible drug law reform.

"Voters in Noosa need to send a clear message that they're fed up waiting for the State Government to solve our persistent problems.”