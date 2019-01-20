Menu
The Claptomaniacs are playing Noosa Surf Club on Saturday from 8.30pm. Jonathan Dean May
Noosa shire gig guide

20th Jan 2019 12:00 PM

THURSDAY January 24

NOOSA

Goran Sedlar duo, 6pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

Andrew Jolly, 5pm, Riviera Bar & Lounge

FRIDAY January 25

NOOSA

Late for Woodstock, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

Sound Feast, 6pm, The J, Noosa Junction

Fab Tolli, 7pm, Noosa Beach House

Let Loose rock band, 6.30pm, Royal Mail Hotel Tewantin

EUMUNDI

Chris Ramsay, 6.30pm, Imperial Hotel

SATURDAY January 26

NOOSA

The Claptomaniacs, 8.30pm, Noosa Surf Club

Angela Iimura, 5pm, Riviera Bar & Lounge

Taylor Moss, 7pm, Noosa Beach House

The Fabulous Sounds of Sixties, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

EUMUNDI

Brown Trouts, 12noon, Imperial Hotel

Shades of Grey, 3pm, Joe's Waterhole

Ryan Giles, 6.30pm, Imperial Hotel

SUNDAY January 27

NOOSA

Living in the 70s, 3pm, Sunshine Beach Surf Club

Clint Francis duo, 3pm, Noosa Beach House

EUMUNDI

Tobias Robinson, 2pm, Imperial Hotel

WEDNESDAY January 30

NOOSA

Nickleby the Magician, 6.30pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

EUMUNDI

Trivia with Michelle Brown, 6.30pm, Joe's Waterhole

Andrea Kirwin, 12noon, Imperial Hotel

