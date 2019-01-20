Noosa shire gig guide
THURSDAY January 24
Goran Sedlar duo, 6pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL
Andrew Jolly, 5pm, Riviera Bar & Lounge
FRIDAY January 25
Late for Woodstock, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL
Sound Feast, 6pm, The J, Noosa Junction
Fab Tolli, 7pm, Noosa Beach House
Let Loose rock band, 6.30pm, Royal Mail Hotel Tewantin
EUMUNDI
Chris Ramsay, 6.30pm, Imperial Hotel
SATURDAY January 26
The Claptomaniacs, 8.30pm, Noosa Surf Club
Angela Iimura, 5pm, Riviera Bar & Lounge
Taylor Moss, 7pm, Noosa Beach House
The Fabulous Sounds of Sixties, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL
Brown Trouts, 12noon, Imperial Hotel
Shades of Grey, 3pm, Joe's Waterhole
Ryan Giles, 6.30pm, Imperial Hotel
SUNDAY January 27
NOOSA
Living in the 70s, 3pm, Sunshine Beach Surf Club
Clint Francis duo, 3pm, Noosa Beach House
EUMUNDI
Tobias Robinson, 2pm, Imperial Hotel
WEDNESDAY January 30
NOOSA
Nickleby the Magician, 6.30pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL
EUMUNDI
Trivia with Michelle Brown, 6.30pm, Joe's Waterhole
Andrea Kirwin, 12noon, Imperial Hotel