Noosa shopping strip sells for $21m

CONTINUED economic growth on the Sunshine Coast has underpinned the sale of a prominent retail centre on Noosa's iconic shopping strip for $21million.

Located at 50 Hastings St - Noosa Heads' renowned tourist hub - the two-storey retail asset comprises six tenancies, including the popular Laguna Jacks bar and restaurant, a 7 Eleven, Ben & Jerry's Ice Creamery and Betty's Burgers.

CBRE's Rem Rafter and Brendan Robins negotiated the off-market sale for the local vendor, who had owned the property since the 1970s.

The sale reflected a yield of 5.98% on the net income.

A Melbourne family purchased the asset, representing their third Sunshine Coast investment in the past 12 months.

Mr Rafter said: "This property's position in the tourism mecca of Noosa Heads was a major focal point for prospective purchasers, with Hastings St the heart of Noosa's food and fashion retail scene, in addition to being surrounded by luxury beachside holiday accommodation.”

The average rental on Hastings St ranges between $2000 per square metre and $4000 per sq m.