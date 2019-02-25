Noosa shoreline falls victim to Oma swell

TROPICAL Cyclone Oma may not have made landfall but she made her presence felt on Noosa's iconic beach.

High tides and strong swell eroded the shoreline late last week leaving nothing but rocks to stop the water spilling over the boardwalk and risk inundating Hastings Street.

Noosa was a surfer's haven as hundreds flocked to the points to catch a wave.

Despite warnings to keep out of the water lifeguards and surf life savers were busy with several rescues.

SLSQ media manager Alena Wilson-Dodd said while Noosa Main Beach was one of the only on the Sunshine Coast that was open, conditions were unfavourable.

"Around Noosa there were 23 rescues over the weekend. They were a mixture of swimmers and surfers,” she said.

"Noosa was closed for five hours on Saturday but was open all day Sunday.”

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said areas of the coast, including Noosa, has seen significant erosion.

"There was some significant coastal erosion and we are still getting reports and observations in,” Ms Wong said.

While the rain failed to make an appearance wind gusts up to 61 km per hour were recorded at Tewantin on Friday.

"Wind gusts of 80km per hour were recorded at Sunshine Coast Airport on Friday morning and Double Island Point also recorded wind gusts up to to 109km per hour on Friday morning,” Ms Wong said.

BoM cancelled the severe weather warning for south east Queensland on Monday morning but a hazardous surf warning remains in place for boating, rock fishing and swimming.

"We expect the warnings to ease from Tuesday afternoon,” Ms Wong said.