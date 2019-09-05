Noosa Show ready to kick off with a bang

The 110th Noosa Country Show is set to go off with a bang as it kicks off today (September 6). Picture: Kylie Sadler

IT’S SHOWTIME as the 110th Noosa Country Show kicks off tomorrow, Friday, September 6, for two days of action for the whole family.

This year the show will celebrate it’s history and milestone achievement for an event the local community has come to love.

Noosa Show Society president Peter Travis said the show encompasses the true meaning of community.

“It’s the whole community who are involved, not just the older locals but younger as well” he said.

“There are people in the showgrounds who have entered their own fruit and vegetables and flowers they have grown in their own gardens.

“The cooking is always popular too.”

Mr Travis said the show has come a long way since it’s humble beginnings.

“I have photos from 1921 when everyone used to get to the show in their horse and buggy,” he said.

While the mode of transport might have changed, Mr Travis said it is still very much a family event that draw a crowd from across the region for the show’s authenticity.

“A lot of traditions are still continuing.”

Popular events will include the firework show on Friday night and rodeo on Saturday, plus live entertainment throughout the show.

Children can also be involved in dog competitions with their four-legged friends on the Friday with dog jumping and novelty events.

See full schedule at www.noosashowsociety.org.au.