Noosa Show will be held in 2019

POPULAR EVENT: Mitsu, Darren and Suni Best at Pomona at last year's Noosa Show. John McCutcheon

RUMOURS surrounding the Noosa Country Show being cancelled for 2019 are "completely not true”, according to show vice-president Peter Travis.

"This will be the show's 110th year and the Noosa Show is absolutely going ahead,” Mr Travis said.

"I don't know who started that (rumour), but it's not true.

"In fact, we're more advanced in its preparation than in previous years.”

The Noosa Show sits after the Brisbane Ekka and Gold Coast Show in the Queensland agricultural show calendar and this year is on September 6-7.

Mr Travis said entertainers had been secured, competition categories were open on the show website and trade sites had been booked.

"The only category that still has to be finalised is the horses because it's one of the biggest sections of the show and runs continuously over the two days.

"But that's very, very close.”

Noosa is one of the few shows to host a dog competition and this includes a Lovable Mutley category which is popular for children's pets.

Mr Travis admitted that times had changed "and the show has had to change, too”.

"The show is so ridiculously different to what it was 110 years ago that they wouldn't recognise it,” he said. "It was all about people, produce and animals then. There was no sideshow alley.”

The Pomona Showgrounds were donated to the community in 1908 and are managed by the Noosa Show Society.

The site was chosen because it is in the centre of the Noosa Shire, enabling easy access for all.

Mr Travis is hoping more local community and sporting groups will become involved with the show this year to add to the attractions.

The Noosa Show committee is also seeking individuals with a passion for social media to help spread the word.

"We'd love help from someone with new ideas and concepts - someone who is good with social media and marketing,” Mr Travis said.

"It's not a full-time job but we need a volunteer, even a high school student, who can help out.

"We are keen to embrace new ideas and look at new things,” he said.

For details go to https://www.noosashowsociety.org.au/