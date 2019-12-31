Noosa six years on after being free at last

FREEDOM: Noel Playford , Member for Noosa Glen Elmes and Friends of Noosa President Bob Ansett celebrate the deamalgamation victory with hundreds of supporters outside Council Chambers.

IT’S been six years this Thursday since the people of Noosa took control of their own lives back by reforming the Noosa Council.

Noosa’s successful and audacious break away from the mega Sunshine Coast Regional Council to save its much cherished green-tinged lifestyle from “death by a thousand cuts” to services and planning controls, was nominated as January 1, 2014.

But it was actually on January 2, in packed Cooroy Memorial Hall, that the re-elected Noosa Council, headed by Mayor Noel Playford, was officially sworn in.

The two-year interim council contained former Noosa and Sunshine Coast mayor Bob Abbot, and the current mayor Tony Wellington, who took their seats alongside Frank Wilkie, Frank Pardon, current Noosa MP Sandy Bolton and Joe Jurisevic.

That afternoon the Noosa flag was once again flown over the reclaimed Pelican St council chambers in Tewantin. People like Friends of Noosa leader Bob Ansett and Noosa MP Glen Elmes were major flag-bearers of the cause.

This was the culmination of the formidable, people-power driven Free Noosa campaign that wore down the barriers to Noosa controlling its own destiny … and just as importantly its own finances once more.

This was the end of an ordeal by an overbearing state government under Peter Beattie who back in 2007 declared it was going to reduce the number of councils in Queensland through forced amalgamations.

Of the 36,570 statewide objections lodged with the Local Government Reform Commission, 85 per cent were from Noosa locals mad as hell that they were being dictated to, leading to the famous human ‘Save Noosa!’ sign on Main Beach on August 4 that year.

This was after thousands of Noosa protesters led by Mayor Abbot had marched on Brisbane in a grassroots backlash seldom seen in this state before or since.

All this public activism would win Noosa the right to vote to take its own council back under a newly elected LNP government, which it did on March 9, 2013.

This was despite a warning from the Queensland Treasury Corporation that the split would saddle a new Noosa Council, with a crippling $13. 6 million debt and a warning from the boundaries commissioner that each Noosa local would have to pay and extra $260 in debt.

Noosa people are not so easily scared and 81.38 per cent voted ‘Yes’ to de-amalgamation and the Noosa News front page of the jubilant throng outside the chamber on March 9 said it all ‘WE ARE FREE’.

One year on from the January 2, 2014, council reformation, the Playford administration had met all the state sustainability ratios and brought down a budget with no rate increases, while restoring council services levels.

One of Cr Abbot’s first actions on council was to praise the reinstating of an open committee system, in stark contrast to the “behind closed doors” approach of the regional councils.

“It’s a process that creates the most access to the community,” Cr Abbot said.

“It keeps councillors to the task. Most importantly, it creates trust between the councillors and indeed it creates opportunities for really good outcomes.”

Of course there’s been a lot of water under the local government bridges in Noosa since then and on March 28, and once again the discerning people of Noosa will pass judgment on whether they believe council is on still on the right path to protecting this place they love with a fierce passion.

