Noosa snapper loud and proud for Women's Day

NOOSAVILLE photographer Lesley Downie has revealed the inner turmoil even successfully creative women endure, as part of International Women's Day celebrations.

A self-portrait which captures her self-doubts and her resistance to them has been included in a national photography exhibition called Loud and Luminous which highlights the works of 100 Australian female photographers.

Loud and Luminous will be launched in Canberra today - International Women's Day - and the exhibition and book launch will be held in Sydney in April and May.

"The project celebrates and recognises the important contributions of contemporary female photographers in Australia and is designed to empower girls and women to pursue creative careers,” Leslie said. "The theme for the project is 'power' and my artwork is an introspective self-portrait, depicting determination and overcoming negative thoughts to succeed.

"This is felt by all artists at some time and in particular women who juggle many hats to cope in life as well as express themselves artistically.”

Leslie's early photographic forays were in stage and entertainment photography, as well as travel and magazine articles.

In the early 1990s she created a successful wedding and portrait business based on a natural, candid and photo- journalistic style at her studio in Brisbane.

She later returned to travel and documentary imagery, journeying to exotic cultures and creating images which form the basis of a significant fine art collection.

Her "event photography” credits include working as a member of the Expo 88 Brisbane photo staff and the Indy 500 at the Gold Coast.