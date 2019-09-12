Menu
Softball and Baseball

Noosa Softball season starts

Noosa Softball
12th Sep 2019 10:02 AM

THE new season of softball in Noosa starts on Saturday with games for boys and girls from four years of age to under-16s.

Games are played at the Noosa Softball grounds in Tewantin every Saturday and new and experienced players are welcome.

Mixed competition is played in under-12s, under-14s and under-16s, while Little League teaches four to seven-year-olds the basics of the game. There’s also a seniors competition on Saturday ­afternoons.

Sign-on is still open. Come to the softball grounds at Noosa District Sports Complex, Butler St, Tewantin on Saturday at 8am or email noosasoftball@gmail.com

Noosa also hosts a spring school holiday softball camp on October 1-2 for boys and girls aged from 7-14.

Noosa Softball president Richard Wakeham said Softball Queensland and Sports Camps Australia had teamed up to bring qualified coaches to Noosa for two days of fun.

“There’ll be a focus on fundamental skills development and team play, and the kids will get individual instruction from experienced Softball Queensland coaches,” he said.

“It’ll also be a lot of fun.”

Cost for the two full days is $180. For more information, go to www.noosa.softball.org.au

