Noosa softball starts to heat up with Blue Sox visit and rep players

NOOSA Under 18 players played at the State Championships over last weekend.

In action were local talents Samantha Schefe, Charles Schefe, Lachlan Cruice, Nelson Burr and Ethan Lewis.

Callum Thiess and Lewis deserve a huge pat on the back for making the U17 Boys Queensland squad after a great effort by all our boys at the State championships in Mackay lastthe weekend.

They’ll play at the Australian championships in Adelaide in January.

Meanwhile softball teams this Monday are taking on the visiting Auckland Blue Sox at exhibition matches at the Noosa Softball Grounds. The Blue Sox Academy teams are touring Australia from 6-14 October, including matches against Queensland Development Squads in Brisbane.

Noosa’s Under 14 boys softballers were to play Auckland’s Under 14 boys at 1.30pm, followed by the Under 14 girls at 3pm. Auckland’s Under 17 teams will also play against each other in Noosa in a practice match before they continue their Australian tour.

Noosa Softball’s head coach Richard Wakeham said the games would provide great experience for the Noosa players.

The public is welcome to attend the matches at Noosa District Sports Complex is at Butler St, Tewantin.