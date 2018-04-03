Menu
Sport

Noosa softballer gets Aussie call up

Noosa's Shinai Gibbins in action.
Noosa's Shinai Gibbins in action. Contributed

NOOSAVILLE softballer Shinai Gibbins has been slected in the Australian under-19 women's squad along with Valdora's Jacquelyn O'Connor.

The Australian U19 squad will attend the 2018 International Friendship Series training camp and competition, to be held at Redlands Softball Association in Queensland.

The camp will be held from July 6- 8 with competition from July 9-13 July.

The development squad will have an opportunity to attend an international tour to Japan, specifically designed to provide international exposure to up-and-coming players.

Last month, the World Baseball Softball Confederation announced the launch of its new Softball World Cup flagship brand.

As part of this announcement, there was news that the U19 Women's Softball World Cup would launch in 2019, before shifting to even years in 2020 to be staged in the year prior to and after the Women's Softball World Cup.

This means extra opportunities for the squad in the U19 Women's Softball World Cup in 2019 and 2020.

Noosa News

