Noosa Spit is slip-sliding away at a gallop

COASTAL erosion along the inside of the Noosa River mouth has seen a loss of 13 metres of sand in the 12 months to September, sparking plans for a $240,000 management plan.

Councillors will today discuss a report by the council's flooding, coastal and foreshore project manager Daniel Wishaw which shows "an overall loss of 19,586 cubic metres of sand along this coastal erosion hotspot”.

A council review of aerial photography reveals the 13m eaten away alarmingly adds to the loss of 16m of sand the previous year.

"This erosion is continuing despite the opening of the central channel and the presence of the fallen trees, which should provide limited protection to the shoreline,” Mr Wishaw said.

He warned the cost of remedial works would continue to grow until a solution was found, while the council would be exposed to possible litigation from property owners whose sites are presently protected by "the Dog Beach peninsula”, if no action was taken. Mr Wishaw's proposed shoreline erosion management plan would include a study of the coastal processes that influence the loss of sand such as the waves, tides, currents and water levels in the lower Noosa estuary and Laguna Bay.

"This data will be used to construct a detailed numerical model of the area to better understand erosive forces, potential sediment transport patterns and the interaction between the Noosa River and Main Beach,” Mr Wishaw said.

He believes the SEMP would improve the efficiency of sand pumping operations through the sand recycling system on Noosa Spit and could help formulate an overall foreshore management plan for the shire's coastal areas. If approved the cost of preparing the plan would be spread over two years with an initial $80,000 spend this financial year.