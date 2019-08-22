Noosa Springs club offers top golfers a top flight to Dubai

Noosa Springs will be a happy golfing prize hunting ground for two talented golfers.

TWO lucky Sunshine Coast golfers — one male; one female — will fly to Dubai early next year to compete in the final of the world’s biggest corporate golf tournament.

Economy class flights, luxury accommodation and entry into the 36-hole final of the GEC Open is the stunning prize for the male and female winners of the Noosa Springs Open on Sunday, September 8.

The Noosa Springs Open — an 18-hole event for any golfer who has an official handicap — has been selected as the Australian qualifier for next year’s GEC Open, which will be played over 36 holes at Dubai’s renowned Jumeirah golf complex in March.

The prize includes three nights’ accommodation, transfers, dinners and the opportunity to play Jumeirah’s Fire and Earth golf courses.

Noosa Springs executive general manager Mark Brady said playing in the final of the GEC Open would be an unforgettable experience for any golfer.

“The GEC Open began in 2014,” he said.

“It’s the fastest growing tournament in the history of corporate golf, and Noosa Springs is delighted to be hosting the Australian qualifying event.”

It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for club and amateur golfers to experience the thrill and excitement of big-time golf.

Entries for the annual Noosa Springs Open — one of the major events on the resort’s golfing calendar — are now open.

Visitors can play for just $79 — a huge discount on the normal green fee rate of $120.

And that price includes a motorised cart and post-game nibbles.

As well as the chance to compete in the GEC Open final, there are other prizes on offer, including a club car golf cart for anybody who scores a hole-in-one on the eighth hole.

Registration forms are available from the resort’s website, www.noosasprings.com.au.

Entries close on Thursday, September 5. Call the golf shop on 5440 3333.