Noosa still rates well in budget compared to SCC

NOOSA ratepayers on the general minimum rates still have their noses in front of their counterparts in local Sunshine Coast Council areas like Peregian Springs, Doonan, Weyba Downs and Eumundi.

The average general rate for the SCC region already handed down last week was $1166, an increase of $28 to $1166. This compares to an expected general rate rise to be handed down next Thursday of $21 to $1081 on last year or 2%.

SCC ratepayers are set to pay an extra $4 for the wheelie bin collection service with the charge rising to $280 a year, while in Noosa the introduction of green waste bins will see Noosa ratepayers enjoy mixed fortunes.

About 11,000 premises which will continue to have two bins will enjoy a 3.6% decrease or down to $265, while around 10,000 about to receive the green bins this year will see their charge increase from $275 to $315.

Noosa ratepayers across the board are facing a 50% increase in the sustainable transport levy up from $20 to $30 to help pay for the newly adopted transport strategy, while across in the Sunshine Coast households and business face a $15 increase to $42 for the annual transport levy.

SCC's Councillor Rick Baberowski said the $15 increase to the annual transport levy in the $22 million budget would focus on the Sunshine Coast Light Rail Project.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said the general rubbish and recycling red and yellow bin) pick up had reduced under the new waste contract.

"Although we are introducing a green waste bin for urban areas, the fee for this innovative service is partly ameliorated by a reduction in cost of the regular two bin service,” he said.

Noosa Shire Residents and Ratepayers Association president Adrian Williams said the proposed $98 million Noosa budget was reasonable with "not much change from last year” other than the transport levy increase.

He said proposed a general rate rise "in line with CPI of 2% which is 0.5 % less than the rise for Sunshine Coast Council ratepayers”.

"While noting that a budget is subject to variables, we anticipate another good budget from this council for 2017/18,” Mr Williams said.

"This results in a nett rate increase of approx. 1.5% and aims for a 0.3% surplus,” he said.

