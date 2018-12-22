Noosa still singing a siren's song

NOOSA'S allure has never been stronger, with the annual Tourism Noosa report revealing overnight visitor numbers up 2.6 per cent to more than one million.

And visitors are opening their wallets like never before, with the annual spend up 6 per cent to more than $829 million, while the number of nights stays is slightly up 0.05 per cent to 4.7 million.

Council CEO Brett de Chastel was upbeat about the annual report which will be discussed by councillors.

"The value over volume strategy appears to be working well and is driving increased yield,” he said.

Mr de Chastel said Tourism Noosa's global market strategy now in its third year had experienced international visitor spend, numbers and nights increasing.

The spend is up 0.7 per cent to $101.6 million, overseas visitor numbers have increased 16 per cent to 170,000 with their night stays up a whopping 24 per cent to 1.1 million.

"The UK, New Zealand and Germany remain the biggest three overseas markets but the largest percentage increase was from the USA at 10 per cent off a relatively low base compared to other international markets,” Mr de Chastel said.

"Interstate visitors accounted for 335,000 visitors and had an economic impact of $406 million with an average spend of $1212 per visitor.

"Day trippers accounted for 923,000 visitors and had an economic impact of $70.4 million with an average spend of $76 per visitor,” he said.

Since 2015 Tourism Noosa's revenue has grown from $2.3 million to $3.5 million, an increase of 50 per cent.

"This revenue growth has resulted from increases in the levy of $788,000 or 45 per cent resulting from funding being redirected to Tourism Noosa previously allocated to other parties,” he said.

Mr de Chastel said these included Sunshine Coast Destinations Limited and Noosa Triathlon sponsorship. There have been increases in other revenue sources of $398,000 or 74 per cent including membership fees, marketing increases and special projects. Mr de Chastel said the group's booking centre revenues continued to decline with a $20,000 drop across financial years.

"Council collects funds via the tourism and economic levy and $2,520,000 of that funding is provided to Tourism Noosa under the current funding agreement,” he said.