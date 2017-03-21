Noosa still the place for overseas visitors

WAY TO GO: Denmark backpacker Agnes Jonnson is one of the many international visitors flocking to Noosa.

THE number of international big spenders heading to Noosa continues to rise, and they're spending a whopping $116.1million a year, according to the latest tourism data.

The latest quarter results of the International Visitor Survey reveal a five-year high for visitor nights and a record for international numbers and spend in Noosa.

Tourism Noosa CEO Damien Massingham said the 83.7% spending increase compared to a national expenditure increase of 8.1% and just 4% for the state.

"This immense increase in the amount that visitors are spending in Noosa is a reflection of the targeted activity that the Tourism Noosa team have undertaken into attracting high-yielding international markets and is a great benefit for all in Noosa, as this additional injection of dollars into our economy means that local jobs are retained and created.”

"Noosa's international spend increased across all our major markets, with Germany up 120% to $10 million, the UK up 84.4% to $22m, USA up 61.1% to $4.4m and New Zealand up 36.4% to $25.5m.”

Overall the growth in international visitors to Noosa was nearly twice that of the state, with Noosa's visitor numbers increasing by 19.5% while Queensland was up by 10.2%. Visitor numbers to Australia rose 11.3% to 7.5m. The number of nights that visitors stayed in Noosa increased by 9.4%, while for Queensland as a whole visitor nights dropped slightly by 2.3%.

One international visitor taking eager to test out Noosa's famed beach, was Denmark backpacker Agnes Jonnson. The 19-year-old who stayed at Nomads Noosa Backpackers has been in Australia since October and was on her last day of a three-day stay.

"I've been to the beach and walking in the national park. I'd just heard that it was a beautiful place,” she said.

Overall, Noosa enjoyed significant growth in visitor nights from our key markets with New Zealand increasing 25.3% to 174,000 nights, UK up 11% to 202,000 and Germany surging by 73.5% to reach 118,000 nights.”

Mr Massingham said: "Tourism Noosa has a clear strategic priority on marketing to high-spending international markets, guided by our global market strategy.”

He said the commitment by Tourism Noosa's members to enhance their product and improve their understanding of the international market is outstanding. Tourism Noosa's marketing team has been active in key markets, travelling to the UK, Europe and USA to meet with hundreds of senior retail trade partners.