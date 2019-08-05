Noosa Strade Bianche is back

The Noosa Strade Bianche is on August 9, 10 and 11.

IT’S ON again, nine years and running.

The Noosa Strade Bianche is a celebration of the ‘heroic’ age of cycling and steel-framed bicycles, and has grown from humble beginnings in 2011, to perhaps the premier vintage cycling event in Australia and is happening again on August 9-11.

The event is a homage to the “golden age” of cycling while sharing Noosa and its beautiful hinterland with others.

Experiencing the region from the perspective of the saddle of a classic bicycle, riding over roads less travelled is a unique concept and far better than pretty boys on plastic bikes.

The ninth edition welcomes vintage cycle enthusiasts to Noosa from all over southeast Queensland as well as interstate and overseas.

Noosa Marina general manager Warren Smith said they were looking forward to another year and are pleased with the number of women participating.

“We are pleased to say we have a growing number of women joining us, with an expected number this year climbing to over 40,” he said.

“This is not a race and we don’t expect you to be super fit, but at the same time this is not a first-timers ride either.

“We want you to enjoy this unique experience and scenery with our support.”

In an attempt to cater for all, for the first time this year the event has introduced a steel criterium at the Girraween track on Friday afternoon starting at 5.30pm.

“Come along and have a race with other like-minded steel bike enthusiasts and test your stamina and skills on a “not too serious”, fun race afternoon,” Mr Smith said.

“Enjoy a beer after or during the event and meet our committee and crew who work tirelessly all year to put the Noosa Strade Bianche event together.”

Noosa Marina will host the show and shine event on Saturday as well as the start and finishing point for the Saturday morning 33km piccolo fondo.

Sunday’s rides are the 144km gran fondo, 87km medio fondo and brand new 48km nuovo piccolo.

“The criteria for the bike are, steel frame is a must with down tube gear shifters or bar end shifters and a keen interest in all things bike.”

The Noosa Strade Bianche Association is a not for profit organisation and proceeds from past events have been channelled back into the community and various charities.

Details at www.noosa-stradebianche.com.au.