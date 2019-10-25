Menu
Noosa District State High School student Lia Rizos won first place in the C02 dragster miniature race car state titles held at the Maryborough Technology Challenge.
News

Noosa students win race car titles

25th Oct 2019 8:00 AM

NOOSA District State High School students took out top placings at the C02 dragster miniature race car state and national titles.

Students Lia Rizos and Jordan Clarke were awarded first and second place respectively in the state titles held at the Maryborough Technology Challenge.

Ashleigh Robinson came fifth, Maddy Cannell 11th, Jade Cooper 12th, Heath Robinson 14th and Mason Collett 23rd.

Liam O’Rourke finished fourth in the special education division.

NDSHS teachers Brendan Comerford finished third and Mick Endicott finished fourth in the teachers division.

The national titles held in Western Australia were also successful for NDSHS with Jordan Clarke finishing second, Lia Rizos finishing fifth and Ashleigh Robinson 15th.

Teacher Mick Endicott was very proud of the NDSHS team.

“A great effort from all involved especially to our state champion Lia and national champion Liam,” Mr Endicott said.

Noosa News

