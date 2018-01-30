Noosa Sun wins Tripadvisor award

NOOSA Sun Motel has been recognised as a Travellers Choice winner in the Top Bargain category of this year's TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Hotels, ranking 24 out of 25.

"This is the fourth time Noosa Sun Motel has placed in the awards,” Noosa Sun Motel manager Darren Keenan said.

"Our mantra has always been to provide great value budget accommodation. This award acknowledges that we have delivered on our company ethos.

"We do work hard at making sure everyone's happy.”

Mr Keenan said he and his wife were part of a small team and always aimed to provide top customer service.

Noosa Sun Motel is on Gympie Tce at Noosaville.

The Travellers' Choice award winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travellers worldwide.

In the 16th year of the awards, TripAdvisor has highlighted the world's top 8095 properties in 94 countries.

This year, the awards celebrate hotel winners in 10 categories, including top hotels overall, luxury, bargain, small, best service, B&Bs and inns, romance, family, all-inclusive and value for money.

The hallmarks of Travellers' Choice hotels winners are remarkable service, value and quality.

Other Sunshine Coast winners

Bli Bli House Luxury Accommodation

Blue Summit Cottages, Maleny

Cooroy Luxury Motel Apartments Noosa

The Falls Montville (three awards)

Narrows Escape Rainforest Retreat, Montville (two awards)

Coco Mooloolaba Apartments

RACV Noosa Resort

Oaks Oasis, Caloundra

Element on Coolum Beach

Breakfree Alexandra Beach Premier Resort