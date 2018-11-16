Noosa Surf Report back riding the crest of local waves

LOTS OF STOKE: All the action from the weekend's Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing.

NOOSA Main Beach has been stunning this week - southerly winds and clear waters.

Add in bonus peelers on all the points and it feels like summer holiday time.

The extraordinary sandbanks are still there and seem to have improved.

There is something special going on, setting us up for an epic cyclone season.

Any clue on why there is so much sand? There's a steady easterly swell around 1m so don't discount waves at the points and Noosa West for the next week.

Sunshine is junky, so try it on the high tide to squeeze in a few shoreys.

Alex Bay southern corner might also be worth a check.

Former world champ and Noosa local Josh Constable is on the road again doing some specialised surf coaching in Victoria.

Josh has also scored an invite to the WSL Taiwan Open World Longbaord Champs event on November 26-December 2. Let's see if this is the start of Josh back on the world tour.

The Noosa Festival of Surfing is well under way with entries filling up fast.

If you want in, move quickly. It's a new format and looking good.

Keep a watch out for a major announcement soon, this is going to be a great boost for the festival and Noosa.

Noosa Boardriders Club has the junior final round on Sunday.

Points from this round will decide the age group winners.

Good surfing.