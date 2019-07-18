Noosa surfers paddle out out to save Bight

NOOSA CALL: Surfers are being encouraged to paddle out to Fight for the Bight this Sunday.

NOOSA CALL: Surfers are being encouraged to paddle out to Fight for the Bight this Sunday. Contributed

NOOSA is going to be centre stage this Sunday for the latest people power fight against proposed oil drilling by Norwegian mining company, Equinor, in the Great Australian Bight.

Sunshine Coast Surfrider Branch president Stephen James is urging local surfers to to wax up their boards to "add to the ever increasing, ever growing chorus of voices that want a future environment that our children, and our children's children can enjoy as much as we did”.

"The time is now, the time to have your voice heard,” he said.

"So far tens of thousands have paddled out in multiple locations all around Australia (inclusding Sydney Harbour, Perth, Newcastle, Hobart, Torquay, Burleigh Heads, Melbourne, Adelaide).

"We are now calling the communities of the Sunshine Coast to action,” Mr James said.

There will be a peaceful Paddle out at Noosa Main Beach this Sunday at 9am.

Mr James said everyone welcome especially those passionate about the conservation of our environment for future generations.

Participants are encouraged to bring surfboards, bodyboards, SUPs, kayaks, surf skis and other personal watercraft to peacefully #fightforthebight, along with signs and banners and "enjoy the day and a strong environment for our children”.

The Great Australian Bight Alliance includes, Surfrider Foundation Australia, Sea Shepherd, Patagonia, the Wilderness Society, Mirning and Kokatha elders, Oil Free Seas Kangaroo Island and Clean Bight Alliance Australia (West Coast SA).

Sea Shepherd Australia's Jeff Hansen said: "Given the state of the world's oceans, the Great Australian Bight is rare and unique, an area of global significance and deserves the utmost protection.”