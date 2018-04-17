Noosa surfers show how it's done at Agnes Water

NOOSA surfers have dominated the Agnes Water Surf Festival.

Jarred Sunderland, of Peregian Springs, went back to back in the blue ribbon Open Men's Shortboard and Open Men's Longboard divisions and will take home two HIF Agnes Water Surf Festival trophies this year.

Sunderland is no stranger to competitive surfing in Agnes Water after taking out the Open Men's Shortboard division in 2017.

He used this experience in the water to make the most of the small right-hand walls on offer and demonstrating some powerful hacks in the pocket he earned himself a heat topping 8.50 ride (out of a possible 10) to hold off Luke Jenssen (Brisbane), Kasey Lane (Buddina) and Mathew Lauder (Balberra).

Landen Smales dominated the junior divisions on finals day, taking out both the Under 12 Boys' Shortboard and Under 14 Boys' Shortboard.

Some clutch moments between Smales and fellow Sunshine Coaster Kodi Dellit (Coolum Beach) saw the pair go back and fourth on the score board in both finals, but in the end Smales' powerful maneuvers in the critical section of the wave saw him victorious.

The Under 18 Boys' Longboard final saw a stacked showdown between some of Queensland's finest junior longboarders.

Agnes local Arci Doble called upon local knowledge to hold off the Smales brothers (Noosa Heads) Kaiden and Landen.

Doble looked relaxed at the point as he showed some style in the water.

In the Open Women's Shortboard division Lauren McGregor (Bargara) looked sharp as she surfed her way to victory.

McGregor impressed the judges with a combination of floating and carving maneuvers to hold off Holly Clark (Currumbin Waters), Taylah Mckenzie (Coolangatta) and Bonnie Stephenson (Bundaberg).

An exciting final saw Brea Wright (Bargara) claim a hat-trick in the Open Women's SUP division, taking out her third victory at this event in as many years.

Wright showed her dominance with the paddle and demonstrated some excellent surfing to claim two seven-point rides and finish ahead of her rivals.

World SUP Tour surfer Nic Walker (Coolum Beach) took out the Open Men's SUP final.