Noosa surfers’ shredding the nudie breaks

Noosa Boardriders are riding high this morning after placing strongly in the Australian Boardriders Battle state qualifier yesterday.

In a show of strength Noosa placed third behind reigning national champions North Shore Boardriders in the 2020 nudie event held at Duranbah Beach on the Gold Coast in punchy 2ft waves.

North Shore defeated Snapper Rocks, Noosa and Burleigh Boardriders respectively in a nailbiting final. All four teams will now head to the national final to be held in 2021.

Burleigh’s Liam O’Brien started off the heat with a 5.4 (out of a possible 10) to take an early lead, but after all teams progressed through the heat with their various surfers it was

North Shore Boardriders' Alister Reginato leading his team to victory today at Duranbah Beach. SURFING QUEENSLAND

North Shore who’s accumulative total heat score was able to secure victory.

North Shore’s power surfer Alister Reginato, was stoked to take out the qualifier and move one step closer to winning a second national final.

“It’s pretty epic,” said Reginato.

“It was our goal to win the national final, which we were able to achieve last season.

“We’ve never won the Queensland qualifier event – which is just as important to us because we’re surfing against all our local clubs and we know everyone here really well so it’s super competitive.”

“We have a great team, we all push each other at our club events and training, and I guess it shows when we’re in the water together.”

Burleigh Boardriders’ Liam Obrien has won the Oakley Prizm Award for best performer of the day.