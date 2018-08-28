Noosa talent set to ace nationals

RISING tennis talent Christian Caldwell of Sunshine Beach State School has been selected to represent Queensland in the Bruce Cup Team.

He will compete in the national finals in Adelaide late October.

The Bruce Cup is a prestigious annual national primary school teams event.

It has been played since 1938 and was first presented by the Hon HA Bruce MLA, a former Minister of Education in Queensland.

Many players who have won Wimbledon and become the finest players in the world played their first representative matches for their state in the Bruce Cup, including Pat Rafter, Todd Woodbridge, Mark Philippoussis, Rachel McQuillan and Evie Dominokovic.

This year the state trials were held in Rockhampton in unseasonally hot conditions.

Each day the winter temperatures soared to 28 degrees, testing the stamina and will of every player. Christian was the third seed and performed well against the best kids in the state for 10-12 age group.

He finished third overall and will play as the number three at the national championships in Adelaide.

Christian started playing tennis when he was three under the watchful eye of his father Nick Caldwell, who coaches at Noosa Tennis Club.

"Christian has worked towards making the Bruce Cup team for a number of years and only narrowly missed out on the team last year,” Nick said.

"It's incredibly difficult to make the Bruce Cup team because it's such a great honour and the competition is fierce.”

Christian will now focus on the September school holiday tournaments and the Clay Court Nationals which are held in Canberra in late September before he turns his attention to the Bruce Cup.