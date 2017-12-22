Noosa talent well runs deep

FINE WORK: Noosa artist Kurun Warun and his son, and his artworks below and behind the talented duo.

EMERGING Noosa indigenous artist Yarwin Warun will be featured in the Ozbid art auction on Sunday, January 7, at Sofitel Resort Noosa.

Art lovers will be able to view Yarwin's works from 11.30am with the auction bidding starting 1pm.

Yarwin is the son of the talented and well known Kurun Warun.

Warun was born in 1966 and is a member of the indigenous Guntijamara tribe and a descendent from Truganini, the last Tasmanian indigenous queen.

Kurun Warun, whose names mean "Hissing Swan”, lives in the Noosa hinterland with his family. He is best known for his exceptional dot painting and talent as a didgeridoo playing musician.

"Yarwin always showed an interest in my painting, so it just made sense that I would show my son and teach him how to paint our dreaming,” Kurun Warun said.

"He paints hunting story and dry river bed.”

Yarwin's style is much like his fathers, deep rich colours, with a flow that emits from the canvas, an energy hard to describe in words and must be seen to really be enjoyed.

"I believe that it is really important to support our emerging indigenous artists, after all they are the future and through them Aboriginal Dreamtime will continue,” said Ozbid's Giovanna Fragomeli.

"We run a unique business model where we hold auctions all around Australia and online. We believe that art should be affordable, there is no need to pay those crazy high street prices when you can buy the same quality of art at auction at up to 70% off.”

She said usually people come to these auctions looking to buy one piece of art and leave with about three or four.

"It really is an enjoyable day for all,” Giovanna said.

This auction will feature 180 artworks by leading and highly collectible artists including acclaimed Felicity Robertson Nampitjimpa, Minnie Pwerle, George Hairbrush, Gloria Petyarre and many talented emerging artists.

Ozbid is winner of the 2017 Small Business Champion Awards (Indigenous).